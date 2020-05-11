Worldwide waffling





Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to keep playing if the governing bodies of tennis make coronavirus shots obligatory once they become available. Nadal told the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia this week that Djokovic and all players will have to follow the rules when tennis eventually returns to action. Nadal said no one can be forced to take the vaccine and everyone should be free to make their choices, but all players will have to comply if tennis officials require vaccination to travel and to protect everyone on the tour.











It is the holiest month for anybody of the Muslim faith. But in the midst of a pandemic, life has become incredibly hard for many of us. And no more so than those who are having to fast throughout the day while tackling the worst conditions the coronavirus pandemic can throw up.Aisha Ahmed, a practice nurse, is one of those working the pandemic and fasting through the month of Ramadan, going with no food or water for up to 18 hours a day.Aisha says under normal circumstances fasting while working would be no problem but the added stress, workload and extra PPE has made the holy month almost unbearable to work in.









The Queen praised the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic as she remembered Britain's sacrifices during the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of VE day.Elizabeth II paid tribute to the generations of both 1945 and 2020 in a pre-recorded televised address from Windsor Castle."When I look at our country today, and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire," she said.









UFC has withdrawn a bout from Saturday's card in Jacksonville after middleweight Jacare Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for the new coronavirus, the mixed martial arts promotion said.Brazilian-born Souza was supposed to fight American Uriah Hall at UFC 249, which was originally scheduled for April 18 in New York but postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak."UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," UFC said in a statement."All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.



