Diner Sheshe





"I came home from Pune for my Holi holidays...and thank god I did, because it's been 10 years since my parents, brother and I have lived together for this long! We've lived apart all these years because of work and we've all just been caught up with our own lives.





So it feels strange, now that those daily 'check-ups to see if I'm alive' calls from my parents have been replaced with 'what shall we eat today?'





We start our mornings together at the breakfast table, discuss the news, work and our lives...just like we used to back in our school days. Even while I'm working, there's this constant vibrancy around the house- I know I can just take a break from work and have a coffee with my mom, a conversation with my brother, or a quick run to the supermarket with dad to get us ice cream!





We've even started Zumba classes once a week! And while my parents are learning Zumba moves, I'm learning how to cook! I think I'll come out as a chef from this lockdown, thanks to mom who's taught me how to cook samosas, kachori, sabji, pizzas and momos.





And I can't believe I'm saying this...but I finally have the opportunity to fight with my brother for the TV remote again-and win every time!





But we've also started sharing more with each other- our crushes, drama with friends, work drama...pretty much everything. We're so much more chill and open with our parents as well- mom loves to pop up on group video calls with my friends! And our days end with ice cream and dinner on the couch while indulging in our favorite shows.





I don't think I'll ever be ready to go back to normal life. Imagine -- I'll have to wake up alone, go to work and do the whole daily grind. I'm sure I'll get used to that also, but isn't this so much better? I get to be with my family, eat yummy food, and feel like I'm a kid all over again."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

