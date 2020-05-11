Chalanbeel farmers suffer due to transport crisis

Farmers of Chalanbeel area facing troubles to transport paddy as nationwide lockdown has created a mass shortage of transport. Horse drown carriages are being used to mitigate the situation in Natore. -AA



This season Boro paddies have yielded unexpectedly. Already 80 per cent of the paddies have been harvested here. As there is no other natural calamity the farmers are harvesting paddies in the field. But the farmers are facing a clear transport crisis to carry the paddy. Due to normal movement of vehicles on the internal roads of Singra, vans are less available for transporting paddy. In this way, farmers face trouble to reach paddies at home. In this situation, the value of horse and buffalo carts has increased to deliver paddies.







On Sunday (May 10), farmers were seen to carry paddies on horseback in remote areas of upazila. According to the District Agriculture Extension Department, Boro paddy has been planted in 57,070 hectares of land in the district this season. Among them, about 36,650 hectares has been planted in Singra only.







According to the farmers, about 20,000 workers are employed in and outside of the district to harvest this huge quantity of paddy. After contacting the upazila administration through the local agriculture department for harvesting paddy, the district administration arranges for the workers to harvest paddy. This eliminates the worry of cutting paddies on time.







However, after harvesting this paddy, new problems have arisen in the house. As the transportation of harvested paddy is a very heavy task, the drivers are demanding extra fare for transportation from the field to the house. In this case, the farmer relies on buffalo and horse carts as there is an opportunity to transport more paddies at the same rate.





Altab Hossain, a farmer from Sthapandighi village, said, 'There is no need to worry about harvesting paddy now. However, we have to pay 200 to 300 taka more per van to take the paddies to home. There is no way now without it.' Solaiman Ali, a farmer from Jalarabata village, said, "My paddy was submerged in rain water due to delay in harvesting for labor crisis.



Now I take some paddies on a buffalo cart and take it to home. More paddies can be loaded in buffalo cart than in van.





Mozaffar Hossain, a farmer from Itali Union, said, "The cost of crossing the paddy in a van is 400 to 500 tk. With this amount, more paddies can be taken in a buffalo cart than in a van.





Singra Upazila Agriculture Officer Sajjad Hossain said, 'There is no labor crisis in Singra this year. However, the farmers said that there were some problems in the transportation of paddy. The Department of Agriculture has always cooperated with the farmers regarding good yield of paddy. If all goes well, the farmer will pick up the full boro paddy this time.







