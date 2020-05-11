Evaly hands over PPE to CTTC

Evaly officially handed over the PPE at the CTTC Head Office on Mintu Road in the capital on Thursday. -AA



Evaly.com.bd provides personal health safety equipments for Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) division. In addition to fulfilling their professional responsibilities in the Covid-19 Corona situation, these protective equipments are gifted by Evaly to the members of this specialized unit of the DMP to ensure health safety.





The security equipment was officially handed over at the CTTC Head Office on Mintu Road in the capital on Thursday. Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the E-Commerce based marketplace, on behalf of Evaly handed them over to Monirul Islam, Additional commissioner of DMP and Head of CTTC.







According to Evaly and CTTC sources, these safety items include 250 personal protective equipment (PPE), two and a half thousand face masks, 250 eye protective glasses, 250 hand washers and 500 hand sanitizers. Evaly has also provided four hand thermometers for the CTTC office.





During the hand over, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cyber Security and Crime Unit Mohammad Najmul Islam and Chairman of Bahon Express kazi Nasim Uddin were present.





