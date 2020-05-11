Jaya sings for Tagore's birth anniv

Jaya Ahsan



Popular Bengali actress Jaya Ahsan has taken to singing. However, the reason behind her singing is totally different. Jaya paid homage to poet Rabindranath Tagore on his birthday through a song. Exactly 10 years ago, the timeless song 'Tomar Khola Hawa', which she sang in the movie 'Dubshatar' directed by NurulAlamAtik, was released in honor of the world poet this time.





The actress shared the song on social media last Friday, 25th Baishakh, on the 159th birth anniversary of the poet. Along with the song, she has also made a collage of several old photos of Rabindranath Tagore.







In the caption, she wrote, "I have shared with you the RabindraSangeet 'TomarKholaHawa' sung in my own voice from the film 'Dubshatar' today on the occasion of the poet's birthday.If there is any mistakes in it, please forgive me."





Jaya Ahsan said that even though she took training in RabindraSangeet as a child, she did not express herself in that way due to acting and modeling. Although she sang in NurulAlamAtik's 'Dubshantar' and AtanuGhosh's 'Binisuto', she did not claim to be a singer.







This time, the only reason to share the song sung by her through social media is to pay homage to the poet. It was hard to believe that nothing would be done on the poet's birthday. In the last few years, she has acted in a number of dramas and telefilms on the birth anniversary of the world poet.





She has also received praise by acting in characters designed by Rabindranath Tagore. But nothing was done this time because of Coronavirus. So no matter what, Jaya has shown respect and love to the world poet through her song.





