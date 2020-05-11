Mithila dances for Rabindra Jayanti

Mithila



Popular model-actress Mithila danced after 15 years getting the opportunity because of staying indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak. This was achieved at the request of SumitaSarkar, the mother-in-law of Mithila and mother of director Srijit Mukherjee.







And she released a video of that dance on Friday, the birthday of world poet Rabindranath Tagore. Mithila danced to the poet's song 'MorBhabnarEkiHaway'. This short video recorded on her mobile phone at her house has already caught everyone's attention. Mithila said, "I danced after about 15 years! I did this for celebrating the virtual birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore at the Srimayi Club at the request of Sumita Devi my mother in law. 15 years is a long time ... I hope everyone will look at it with an apologetic look." She added, "A few days ago, my mother-in-law asked me to send something from Dhaka for the RabindraJayanti celebrations of their club. Basically, I used that opportunity to dance. I thought, since I'm at home - why not dance?"





Earlier, Mithila released a short film titled 'The Forgotten One'. Her daughter Ayra has acted with her in it.

