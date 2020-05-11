Nadia a perfect housewife

Nadia Ahmed



The routine of popular actress and dancer Nadia Ahmed has changed due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country; as a result, she is spending time doing housework. She last acted in an Eid play on March 16. Like everyone else, she also remains indoors.





Now I wake up and work as a housewife and have to do the work that maid used to, as no outsider is allowed to enter the flat, the actress said. "Even after becoming an actress, I am a housewife and the housework means it's my responsibility."





Regarding the current situation, Nadia said, "There is panic in my mind, but everything is fine."







"I'm just wondering when I'm going to shoot and I'm counting the days. But when the situation returns to normal, I will miss this time."





Addressing the fans, Nadia said, "We need to stay at home now. It is better not to go out unless necessary. Be vigilant to protect yourself and your family."

