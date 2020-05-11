Bongo network hits 1b views milestone



Bongo, one of the largest streaming video-on-demand services in Bangladesh, has reached the milestone of 1 billion monthly views across their Bongo app, partner platforms, and creator network on YouTube. Along with the milestone in views, Bongo also celebrates reaching 100 million subscribers across its YouTube network "Bongo Studios", where the company works with most of the top YouTube channels, publishers, and influencers, says a press release. Bongo recently made its entire entertainment library free for all Bangladeshi to help them pass time at home due to the current coronavirus pandemic.





"This is great news and a huge achievement for a company in Bangladesh. Our years of hard work categorically contributed to achieving this milestone. Over the years, we have built certain expertise on growing an audience, monetization and copyright enforcement to benefit the local content creators. We welcome advertisers to work with us directly," said Fayaz Taher, Chief Operating Officer at Bongo. Bongo manages over 450 YouTube channels in 5 countries under its network comprising renowned YouTubers, social media influencers and corporate clients.



The list includes creator influencers TawhidAfridi, Salmon the Brownfish, Parizaad, Prottoy Heron, and Ridy Sheikh, as well as Bangladeshi top actor Shakib Khan.







Local media companies and TV stations like Jaaz Multimedia, Fahim Music and Maasranga TV are also under the Bongo umbrella. Founded in 2013, Stellar Digital Limited owns the largest Bangladeshi digital content library and develops cutting-edge streaming video platforms at scale. Anyone can download the Bongo app on their phones from the Google Playstore or from the Apple App Store, or they could simply visit www.bongobd.com and enjoy Bongo's entertainment content. Bongo is also available globally for Bangladesh's expatriate community.

Leave Your Comments