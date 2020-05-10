Salman set for new song 'TereBina'





Salman Khan recently crooned a song 'PyaarKarona' talking about the recent tough times putting earth on a standstill. He's all set for another song and this time it'll have Jacqueline Fernandez and is titled, 'TereBina'. Waluscha De Sousa who's also stuck with them at the farmhouse turned reporter to talk about the song.







Waluscha De Sousa starts the video by introducing about the song. He asks Salman about TereBina to which he replies, "Gaana mere zehenmeintha. I had the song, basically.







So, I thought of releasing it in this time." He then talks about how the song wasn't getting fitted in any film and hence he thought to release it in this way. Salman also said that he thinks this has been the cheapest production venture, to which Jacqueline added, "We are used to shooting songs on a big production.







Then we find ourselves with a small team. We were doing our own setting as well.”





