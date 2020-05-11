Auction of Mushy's prized bat will continue till May 14

Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim pose with his faourite bat which he scored the first double hundred for Bangladesh. -Collected



Cricketers have stood up to the occasion and contributed open heartedly to buckle up the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.





At a time when funds are critical to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh famed cricketers are auctioning their prized possessions to generate money and donate it to combat COVID-19 efforts. Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mosaddek Hossain are amongst many cricketers who have done their bit in the fight against the deadly virus.





Tagging a base price of Tk 6 lakhs, 'Sports for Life', a social initiative of NIBCO Sports Management, in partnership with Pickaboo and BRAC started the bidding on its page on Saturday night, stating, 'During this Coronation period, Pickaboo, NIBCO Sports Management & BRAC are jointly running the social initiative "Sports for Life" to stand by the disadvantaged people. And to stand by the people of our country, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akber Ali, Mosaddek Hossain &Naim Sheikh auctioning off their Bats, Jersey, Cap & autographed Bat!'





The auction, which began on Saturday night, includes Mushfiq's first double hundred bat, Under-19 captain Akbar Ali's batting Gloves and Jersey from the U-19 final Match, Mosaddek Hossain's bat he used during match-winning 24-ball 52 against West Indies in tri-series last year in Ireland, Naim Seikh's bat he used during 81 T20 knock against India against India and cricket fan Mr. Jashim's bat signed by all the players of World Cup 2011 and Mashrafe Signed cap in order to help the poor during this COVID-19 outbreak.





Akbar's historical batting Gloves and Jersey's bidding price TK one Lakh. Bangladesh's maiden U19 world title would not have possible without the player of the final Akbar's breathtaking knock who led from the front and kept his cool.

Cricketer Mosaddek and Naim Seikh's bat bidding price TK three Lakh and TK one Lakh respectively while the base price of cricket fan Jashim's cap and bat has been fixed at TK 1 and 1.5 Lakh.





Earlier Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan decided to auction his 2019 World Cup bat to help raise money for the fight against the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh.





Shakib, who is currently serving a year-long ban from all forms of cricket for not reporting corrupt approaches, is the second Bangladeshi cricketer after wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to auction a personal cricketing gear to raise money for the cause. SHakib's bat was sold for Tk 20 lakh to a buyer identified as Raj.





Meanwhile, Soumya Sarkar's memorable fastest test century bat and Taskin Ahmed's favourite hat-trick ball was sold very recently at Tk 4.5 lakh and at Tk 4 lakh respectively by a same orgenisation though the live auction.





Mushfiq, like other cricketers and sportspersons, has been at home as the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to most major sports around the world but he also regularly takes on social media to support charitable organisations.







The 33-year-old alongside Shakib AL Hasan has also supported the foundation of Shakib Al Hasan recently to help the helpless people of Bogura, Mushfiqur's native town.





Earlier, Mushfiqur provided the health workers in Bogura with the personal protective gears. He had also provided food and daily needs to the people of his area.

















