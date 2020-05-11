Mini's generosity to under privileged people continue

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) distributing iftar box among under privileged people on Sunday at BFF house. -BFF



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's football committee's member Mahbuba Karim Mini come forward to extend her helping hand by donating cash and relief among the under privileged people, who have been living a subhuman condition due to countrywide lock down for COVID-19 situation.







She, with her personal initiative, with the support of her family members and friends have so far donated cash and relief to 1200 to 1500 poor people as well as under privileged families at her area Dhanmondi central road as well as different places of the city and districts including Dhanmondi, Dhaka University area, Kalabagan, Elephant Road, Azimpur, Mirpur, Gazipur, Kapashia, Demra industrial area, Kishoreganj, Motbari and many others place.





It can mention that the donated money, which she distributed among the poor people, earned after selling her painting at International Art Painting exhibition held in abroad. Mini, who is painter by profession, firmly expressed her optimism to stay beside the poor people in this troublesome situation. She thinks that this tough situation can be deal with easier if the rich and wealthy people of the society come forward like her.







"The way the government has been helping the under privileged people, if we join our hand with the government, we will be able to overcome this troublesome situation", Mini said.









