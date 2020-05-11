Rabindranath Tagore: A great humanist





Rabindranath Tagore-the name which will be always reminisced throughout our life. The name is still deeply inclined with the cultural rendezvous of Bengali literature. Rabindranath Tagore was born in such a moment of time when country was under colonial rule. Tagore lived for full eighty years of life during this long span of life he thoughts deeply about the upgradation of poorer sections of the societies, emancipation of women.







The moment after setting up Viswabharati University in the year 1921 on December 23 he set up the platform for people from all walks of life to stand ably in the mainstream of life in order to earn accolades and encomiums in our respective professions. Tagore's lovers always revere him as true humanist but along with this trait Rabindranath Tagore was a connoisseur in art, culture, music and fine arts.







Tagore through all of his writings always propagated for human purification and reverence with the objective that fellow human beings should lead life of happiness and salvation. According to Tagore, 'in today's eternity none of us are different from one another but rather we should have feelings that every human being is identical between each other. We should not possess any vicious feelings about others.' The thought of Tagore and his humanist approach are equally relevant among the societies of India, Bangladesh and to some extent in other parts of the globe.



Rabindranath Tagore and his humanist approach





In the sphere of humanist approach Rabindranath Tagore always believed in the concept of one to one human relationship. To be elaborate in his approach Tagore deeply felt that people from all walks of life should be allowed to rise up ably and vibrantly in the forefront of our societies thereby discriminations between different sections of our populaces should be gradually wiped off which ultimately crystallizing feeling of unity in diversity. Also Tagore opened up open air mode of education which widely encompasses feeling of oneness among all citizens of the globe.







This indicates that through the open air mode of education human beings become closer towards fellow human beings. In this regard some of my online readers might not agree to these views of me but in reality Tagore's thoughts cannot also be underrated.







During the period of WW1 it was known to all of us that RabindraNath Tagore gave a clarion call to imbibe all citizens of the globe under one banner. On account of the above stated comment RabindraNath Tagore had to face jeers from all corners of the globe. But when people of the globe came to know about Tagore's view of the citizens of the globe by glancing over his Gitanjali then his compassion about the welfare of human beings was understood by all sections of global citizens.







Through his diverse writings poet, philosopher, novelist, short story writer, essayist and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore always advised the citizens of his country not discriminate between any one of us rather we should develop cordial interactions with every citizens of undivided India as well as with people of other countries.





Now prolonged decades of Tagore's demise has elapsed till date cultural loving citizens of India, Bangladesh plus rest of the globe still deeply adore Tagore from the core of our heart. Now during our relaxation period we find that Bengali read different works of Tagore which encompasses new vision of mind and mental grooming for our success in life.





Rabindranath Tagore having departed for eternal peace and salvation way back in the year 1941 on August 7, till date remain deeply ingrained in the core of our heart. Now in every phase of our life we feel noble legacies of Tagore along with his humanist approach is visible around us. Irrespective of sad news or happier moments arriving within us we feel noble life philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore has been deeply impacted upon us.







In terms of Rabindranath Tagore's humanist approach the poet always strongly asserted that we should always think positive for every human being around us instead of expressing venom upon opponents. This should be the attire of every human being under today's scenario. More we behave cordially with opponents the more we are able to deal effectively with every human being in today's world. This marks true pedigree of Rabindranath Tagore in relation to his potent humanist approach.





Rabindranath Tagore in his prolonged octogenarian innings of life always advocated to the citizens to treat everybody in the same mental wave length like us. He also advocated that we should follow certain principles in our life, such as be sympathetic towards human beings, we should lend generous contributions towards poor and destitute sections of human beings, we should participate in any festive moments with poor and downtrodden sections of societies and we should help them in times of bad times.







Also Tagore advised to the citizens that when any citizens land up in any sort of extraneous situations if we glance over any books in both English and mother language then automatically we derive euphoria and happiness in life. This is no doubt a unique happiness initiated by Tagore in order to generate happiness among human beings in life. Also we should aim to treat human beings as one and similar to us then this is the why we truly generate happiness in the life of human beings.





As we are in a new decade still we must endeavor that people from all sections of societies should be treated as equal along with deep reverence then only Tagore's humanist approach are reminisced from our heart with deep heart.





The writer is a freelance contributor

based in Kolkata

