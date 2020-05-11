Our poor people need an emergency basic income





Our nation's ability to feed our citizens depends on how we approach policies. We live in a world of great abundance, but we also understand that almost one billion people on this planet suffer from chronic hunger. This type of inequality has been a driver of conflict as food security remains an elusive goal in many parts of the developing world. We ignore this at our peril.







About 20.25 million hungry people are looking for food because of the country's lock-down state of affairs now going on. So, the food security is of cardinal indispensability now likewise the healthcare security.







Bangladesh has been behind the curve in shaping an effective economic response to the covid-19 shock despite from the government side, the PM Sheikh Hasina has been bravely facing this great perilsolitarily. But it is very sad that her cabinet ministers and MPs, in other words, the people's representatives are very apathetic to the current stream of juncture.







As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, it is becoming increasingly clear that a large part of the world will remain under lockdown for months to come. Any exit from the lockdown is likely to be partial and provisional. Even countries, such as, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore and Japan, which seemed to have contained the pandemic in the early days, have introduced harsh lockdown measures over the first week to deal with a second wave of infections. We are not still prepared to end the lockdown fully any time soon.







This poses a unique economic challenge. Unlike a normal slump, when policies can be tailored to finance and raise demand, here, the challenge is of keeping productive capacity intact, even as many firms and workers remain idle. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman termed this the "coronacoma", the economic equivalent of a medically induced coma, "in which some brain functions are deliberately shut down to give the patient time to heal."







Using a similar analogy, International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, argued for a "preservation of the economic system" while the "Great Lockdown" lasts.







As Krugman argued, the economic response to the crisis will have to include two parts: One, an immediate disaster relief component that ensures survival of both firms and workers who have been rendered idle. And, two, a stimulus component that aims to repair and restart production lines during the exit phase of the lockdown.







For a country like Bangladesh, with a large informal sector and a weak social safety net, the first challenge is going to be much tougher than the second one. As the lockdown announcement shows, the sustainability of even a partial lockdown will depend on how well the country meets the disaster relief challenge.







While the government has announced some relief measures, they appear to be grossly inadequate to meet the challenge. Compared to most other countries, our relief-cum-stimulus measures so far appear puny. Some commentators have argued that emerging markets, such as, Bangladesh, don't have the luxury of offering generous relief, unlike developed markets. But data suggests considerable diversity in response within emerging markets.





Thailand, whose per capita income (in purchasing power parity terms) is a little more than three times that of our country, has announced a package that is 10 times bigger (as a share of its gross domestic product or GDP) than ours. Malaysia, whose per capita income is five times that of Bangladesh, has announced a package that is 16 times bigger.







How does Bangladesh launch a relief program at scale without compromising macroeconomic fundamentals?







One approach could be to have a generous, but provisional aid program, which is unconditional and universal. Think of it as a universal basic income, but one that is subject to a rollback when normalcy returns. We can call this an EBI (emergency basic income).







However, without resorting to some off-budget borrowings, it may not be possible for the government to fund such a program.





Even if the government cuts back on some non-essential expenditures (establishment costs, for instance) and pools funds for certain welfare schemes, it may still not be enough to fund a generous EBI, suggests an analysis of budget documents.







But extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Like other countries, Bangladesh too could explore unconventional options, such as, a special purpose vehicle, to fund this program as long as the Great Lockdown lasts.







Such a program with a fixed and transparent sunset clause (linked to new infections falling beyond a certain level, or economic growth rising above a certain threshold) can inspire the confidence of both ordinary citizens and bond markets, and help resolve the trade-off between lives and livelihoods that the country is now staring at. It would also be possible to ramp up or ramp down the quantum of aid at any place or time, depending on the stringency of lockdown measures.







Implementing EBI will be the harder challenge compared to funding it. Although almost everybody has a unique NID by now, not everyone has a functional bank account or access to mobile or internet (for e-transfers).







It shows that despite gains in access to bank accounts and mobile phones, there are still significant disparities across districts. Internet access is still limited or a very poor bandwidth across most districts.







These numbers may have improved over the past few years, but there would still be gaps in access to every corner of the country. Hence, EBI must also include an in-kind transfer component. The ratio of cash to in-kind transfers is something that is best left for Divisions or Districts to decide. The government's role should be to enable funding for this programme so that every nook and corner of the country can focus on fixing implementation glitches rather than having to worry about finances at a time when their resources are already stretched.







The costs of inaction are growing with every passing day.







Millions were out of work through no fault of their own. Hoarders, black marketers, thieves… have made matters worse. If history tells us anything, it is that reactionaries are coming for any kind of coronavirus. You would best be ready, willing to fight back and well-funded in advance. Universal basic income is older than you think, but coronavirus has given it wings.Give poor people a guaranteed income and let them spend it, however, they please.







Guaranteed income provides unconditional cash payments that can supplement a recipient's earnings. Universal basic income, a form of guaranteed income and a term that might not be familiar to Bangladesh's people, is based on the premise of giving everyone enough cash to survive regardless of whether they work. They must be educated. You may think where is the time? But the time does not matter, if we are sincere enough.







Cash matters on so many different levels. We can do something totally different. Let's give people money not vouchers, not subsidies and not have people prove to us that they are poor enough for support. Imagine having to go back to prove that you are poor enough. What would that do to you psychologically? What would that do to your self-worth?"







The idea of no-strings-attached cash aid might seem anathema to many people in the country, who worry recipients will not spend the money wisely. But embedding such distrust of the poor in government aid policies may not be true.

During the Great Depression the U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt dealt with poverty as a structural problem to be addressed with policy reforms. Politicians typically aimed their ire at banks and corporations instead of shaming the poor.







For a very long time now we have built a system that really doesn't trust people. It tells people how to spend their money. The big idea is to rethink that and say people actually know what they need, they just don't have the means to get there.







People must feel particularly grateful to receive a guaranteed income during the coronavirus pandemic. We are filed for unemployment after being laid off but is not panicking about how we shall buy groceries or pay bills: 'I sleep better at night knowing I have this coming in.'







Basic income would be an amount sufficient to secure basic needs as a permanent earnings floor no one could fall beneath, and would replace many of today's temporary benefits, which are given only in case of emergency like COVID-19 pandemic.





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

