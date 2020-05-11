Ex-State Minister Anwarul Kabir dies of coronavirus



Former State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Major General (Rtd) Anwarul Kabir Talukder died of coronavirus on Sunday at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. He was 76.





His cousin Dr Mohammad Habibullah Talukder, head of the Department of Epidemiology at the National Cancer Research Institute, confirmed it. He said, ''Anwarul Kabir was undergoing treatment at ICU with coronavirus infection and passed away at 2:25pm on Sunday.''







Anwarul Kabir was the nephew of BNP's former Secretary General Barrister Abdus Salam Talukder. He got elected a Member of the Parliament in 2001 on BNP's ticket from Jamalpur-4. He became a State Minister after Begum Khaleda Zia had formed government in 2001.





Later, Anwarul Kabir had left BNP and joined Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).





