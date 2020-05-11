340 more Canadians leave Dhaka Sunday









More than 340 stranded Canadian citizens and permanent residents left Dhaka for Toronto on Sunday.







The Qatar Airways flight, the third special flight organized by the Canadian High Commission, will reach Toronto via Doha, said a media release from the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka. Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Prefontaine said this through a message.







It said, to date, the three flights have allowed over 760 stranded Canadians to return home, with all passengers expected to pay or reimburse their tickets. The Canadian High Commission is assessing whether there is enough demand for a fourth and final assisted flight from Bangladesh to Canada.





The High Commission said Canada is grateful to all government authorities involved as well as Qatar Airways for their continued support.





