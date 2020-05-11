Charity in Ramadan



Ramadan- the holy month of fasting teaches the humans about charity, generosity, kindness, and greatness. Without wasting anything, if anyone donates in human service, the poor people are to be benefited and humanity is to be benefited. Prophet (S) was the greatest donor and an icon of kindness among the humans of the world. When Hazrat Gabriel (A) started to come to the Prophet (S) regularly in Ramadan, His charity increased several times. (Bukhari)





Hazrat Anas (R) narrates, 'I do not see anyone kinder than Prophet (S)'. (Muslim) Charity and generosity can be created in the heart of fasting people through fasting. All worships of Islam try to make the humans as charitable, sympathetic, kind-hearted and welfare seekers of each other. So, it is ordered to the fasting person to ensure welfare in this life and widen the relief path of the day of resurrection by showing kind behavior, generosity and donate to charity, involving in the worship. People get inspiration to make charity and donate in the path of Allah by fasting. It is said in Hadith Kudsi, 'Allah addresses: O sons of Adam! Keep donating, I will donate for you too.' (Bukhari and Muslim)





He who is donor, his hand is better than the hand of charity receiver. Charity is great because one helps others by charity and generosity. Among the relatives who are self-respected but poor and helpless, but feel ashamed to seek charity, it is mandatory to donate to them first. And if the fasting person suffers in mind by making charity, his charity is not acceptable and nor preferably to Allah. It is said in the Holy Quran, 'And in their wealth, there was a share for the beggar and the deprived.' (Sura Adh Dhariyat, line 19)





There are many benefits to give charity in the Holy Ramadan. We should donate more this month than the rest 11 months. Prophet (S) increased his charity and generosity in the month of Ramadan to teach actual knowledge to His followers. His charity increased more in Ramadan than in other months. He took this month as the month of special training regarding charity. He became more charitable and sympathetic in Ramadan than at other times. He donated to every helpless poor. No one was deprived of his charity in this month.







By fasting, the fear of Allah is not created in the deep of the heart if the virtue of charity and generosity is not created. His fasting then is nothing but starvation. So he who only fasts in Ramadan, but does not come forward to give charity in the path of Allah and sacrifice, does not raise his hands to remove the sufferings of the poor that means do not involve himself to remove poverty, he fails to fulfill the demand of the month of Ramadan.





If a fasting person cannot become charitable removing his miserliness, he will be deprived of the blessings of all. The Messenger of Allah (S) addresses, 'An illiterate charitable man is dear to Allah than a miser learned person.' And he who donates in Ramadan more than other time, will get more blessings. It is narrated in Hadit that, 'For one Dirham charity in Ramadan, the blessings of thousands Dirham a written in the record book.'







Leave Your Comments