'Govt has created cope for virus spread'



BNP has alleged that the government has created a scope for the spread of the deadly coronavirus instead of containing it by easing the shutdown and allowing reopening of businesses.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while while distributing relief materials among the needy people in the city's Mirpur area on Sunday at the initiative of Dhaka city north unit of Jataiyatabdai Chhatra Dal. Rizvi said, "They relaxed the shutdown and allowed the reopening of shops and markets without considering its possible impact on people. The government could have feed people for at least four months keeping the shutdown in force."







He further said, "The government didn't take necessary steps to save people from the pandemic. As people's lives have little value to them, they've relaxed the shutdown only for money, contributing to mass transmission of coronavirus."





He alleged that the government is least bothered about the lives of people and their sufferings since it is not elected by them. "Money is everything to this regime."







Rizvi said their party leaders and activists have continued distributing relief materials among the poor and destitute across the country as per their ability.







