'BNP adopts ill strategy to criticize govt'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP has taken an evil political strategy to criticize the government amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





He came up with the remark while at a virtual press conference from his official residence in the city on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Not disclosing the fact of any incident and twisting it, conducting political propaganda is an offense."







Coming down heavily on BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for criticizing the government amid the COVID-19 crisis, the AL general secretary said Fakhrul's remarks were ill-motivated ones aimed to mislead the country's politics and media.





"If there is any irregularity in relief distribution, you (Fakhrul) have the scope to reveal it. But, making it twisted, conducting political propaganda is an offense," he said.





Quader said the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, shows respect to the political rights of the country's citizens. "But, without verifying the facts, the ill-strategy to mislead people is not acceptable at all," he added.







