Relatives deny body of woman died of COVID-19













Relatives of a woman, who died of coronavirus on Sunday, did not receive her body from hospital in Narayanganj. Later, she was buried under the initiative of the city corporation.

The 35-year-old women from Chashara, passed away at Khanpur 300-bed Hospital in the city which is designated for treatment of coronavirus infected patients.





Shawkat Hashem, councilor of the ward 12, confirmed the incident and said, ‘‘I talked to the relatives of the women. They did not agree to receive the body. Later, City Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy took initiatives to bury her. I received the body from the hospital.’’





Khanpur 300-bed Hospital authorities also confirmed it.

Narayanganj is one of the hotspots for deadly coronavirus infection. The virus has so far killed at least 55 people there and infected 1,281 individuals.

Leave Your Comments