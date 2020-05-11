Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4 m









The global death tally from coronavirus pandemic reached 283,860 as of Sunday morning.

Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,180,303 people globally, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, among the currently 2,405,667 infected patients, 2,358,629 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent.

On the other hand, 47,038infected of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two, the Worldometer shows.

So far, 1,490,776 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

The US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 1,367,638 and 80,787 respectively.

While UK has the second-highest death toll with 31,855, Spain has the second-highest cases -- 264,663.

Besides, the death toll in Italy hits 30,560.

In Bangladesh, the country has so fir confirmed 228 deaths and 14,657 coronavirus cases till Sunday.

