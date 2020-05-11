Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive









The younger brother of Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel’s has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Chattogram Civil Surgeon office, 75 people tested coronavirus positive in two labs of the port city on Sunday night.

Deputy Minister’s brother Burhanul Hasan Chowdhury Salehin, also son of late former mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, was among those infected, he said.

Doctor Selim Akhter Chowdhury, Nowfel’s brother-in-law and also health official of Chattogram City Corporation, said that Salehin has been suffering from fever since Thursday after returning from Dhaka.

Later, his sample was sent to Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Fouzdarhat.

Leave Your Comments