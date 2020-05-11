China shuts down city near North Korea as Covid-19 cases spike





China put Shulan, a city in the northeastern province of Jilin bordering North Korea, under lockdown after an increase in the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases on the weekend.





All non-essential transportation is banned, while residential compounds and villages are closed, official China Central Television reported on Sunday. Students who have already returned to schools are required to study from home.





The city raised its virus threat alert level to high risk from medium, Jilin province said.





There are 11 new coronavirus cases in Shulan, local health authorities said on Sunday. The city is investigating the source of the infection after a police employee came down with Covid-19, the South China Morning Post said in a separate report on Saturday.





On Sunday, China reported an increase in both new and asymptomatic cases. There were 14 new coronavirus cases on May 9, including those in Shulan, the largest daily increase this month for the nation, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data. As of Saturday, Jilin province has reported a total of 105 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 19 imported ones.





The 12 locally transmitted cases reported on May 9 were the highest since March 11, Mi Feng, a spokesman for National Health Commission, said at a briefing on Sunday. The commission said the country should stay on high alert and avoid gatherings.





Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to provide support to North Korea in fighting the epidemic in reply to a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.





North Korea's state media reported on Sunday that its leader Kim received a message from Xi, pledging cooperation in "combating the pandemic."





North Korea has so far claimed to have no coronavirus infections in the country, but reported more than 5,400 people were released from quarantine as of March. – Bloomberg

