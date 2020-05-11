14 recovered from Covid-19 in Thakurgaon





A total of 14 coronavirus patients have returned home from isolation units in different upazilas of Thakurgaon after their full recovery.





Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, civil surgeon of the district, confirmed the development saying eight of them were released on Monday while the others at different times of the week.





Currently, ten Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the district, he added.





The civil surgeon also revealed that they sent 27 fresh samples to Dinajpur for test.





Bangladesh has so far recorded 14,657 cases and 228 deaths from coronavirus.

