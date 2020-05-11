BCB to provide financial aid to 1600 cricketers









Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to provide financial aid to 1600 cricketers who are not contracted with the board, and who play in the first, second and third division leagues.





Besides, all the female cricketers will also get the aid.





However, BCB will not include the national cricketers and the cricketers who are contracted with them as the First-class cricketers.





Earlier, BCB provided financial aid to 96 First-class cricketers and female cricketers. They got BDT 30,000 and 20,000 respectively.





BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said, “The board president directed us to help the cricketers who are not in any contract with BCB. We are working to help the cricketers before Eid. The amount might not be a big one, but we will provide it before Eid.”





However, BCB is yet to finalize the amount for each cricketer. Chowdhury told media that the highest amount might be Tk 10,000 and the lowest Tk 5000 each.





Right before the coronavirus outbreak, cricketers were busy playing in Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. But after two rounds of the game, BCB had to postpone the league indefinitely to contain the outbreak of the virus.

