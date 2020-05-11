Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country









Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions as well as the regions of Kishoregonj, Sandwip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Feni, Hatiya, Rajshahi and Pabna.





It may continue for the next few days, said a met office bulletin on Monday.





The met office also predicted that rain or thundershowers with lighting flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and the region of Cumilla.





Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.





Country’s maximum temperature was recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Sunday while the lowest 20.5 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.





The highest 42 mm rainfall in the last 24-hours till 6 am today was recorded at Sayedpur.

