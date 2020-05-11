Nestlé donates food products to PM's relief fund









In a bid to help the country overcome the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Nestlé Bangladesh Limited donated nutritious Nestlé food products to the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund and Sajida Foundation.





Besides, they distributed different food items among around 1,000 helpless families in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila, in response to COVID-19 pandemic as a part of its overall commitment of BDT 10 million.





Deepal Abeywickrema, Managing Director of the company, said “In this national crisis, we pledge to stand by the country by helping the people in need. We are doing our part of returning to the society, paying it forward for many to come along and we are proud to be doing the best we can.”





Nestlé Bangladesh Limited is among the few organizations to continue its operations on a pragmatic scale to ensure availability of essential foods in the country for its consumers to support humanity.

