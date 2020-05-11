3, 336 Bangladeshis return home through Benapole checkpost since April









A total of 3,336 Bangladeshis stranded in India amid lockdown following coronavirus outbreak have returned home through Benapole checkpost since April.





Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge of Benapole International Checkpost Police Immigration, said 1,800 passengers returned to the country through Benapole checkpost in April.





However, the number of returnees is gradually increasing, he said adding that in the last 10 days of this month, 1,536 passengers have returned to the country.





Each passenger is being kept in the institutional quarantine for 14 days after the health examination, he said.





After their arrival BGB members spray disinfectant, assist in checking their temperature with thermal scanner and then take them to local institutional quarantine center in a micro-bus.





They are also distributing food items among workers working at Benapole port, said LT Col Selim Reza of BGB-49 battalion.

Leave Your Comments