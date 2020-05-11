6 of a family, physician infected with Covid-19 in Nilphamari









Twelve people, including six members of a family and a female physician, have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Nilphamari district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ronojit Kumar Barman said with the new ones, total coronavirus cases rose to 52 in the district.

They received the reports of sample test from Dinajpur M Abdu Rahim Medical College Hospital and Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.

Among the infected people there is a female physician of Dimla upazila hospital. The physician was giving treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital.

