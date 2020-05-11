Coronavirus cases reach 15,691 in Bangladesh; 11 more die in 24 hrs









Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 15,691 on Monday as 1034 new patients were detected in the last 24 hours, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) .





“Besides, 11 more deaths were reported during the same period, taking the death toll in the country to 239,” Additional Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Nasima Sultana said at the daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 37 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 7208 samples, she added.





Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 4,180,303 people globally, according to Worldometer.





Besides, the global death tally from coronavirus pandemic reached to 283,860 as of Sunday morning.

