COVID-19: PPE distributed



Amid COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment (PPE) were distributed on Sunday among healthcare professionals, journalists and social workers in Shahjadapur union under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.





Probhati Samaj Seba Samity, a social organization based at Deora village under the union, took the initiative.







Samity general secretary RAK Shaheen distributed the PPE, while social workers Rawshan Ali, Sadaqat Hero, Ali Raja Member, Asian TV Sarail Correspodnent Mamun Khan were present on the occasion.







Samity president Shafiqur Rahman Sentu inaugurated the PPE distribution in the morning.

