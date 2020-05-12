Diner Sheshe





"Wearing comfy bras was the only thing I knew till I turned 17, and then it became all about making your breasts 'look nicer'. I joined a 'girl gang' at my college dorm. I remember I was in the corridor, and my bra was hanging on a clothespin. One of the girls looks at it and says, 'How small are your tits?





Even if you put both the cups together, my breasts won't fit into that.' I was so embarrassed. Another time, one of the girls said, 'Maybe you should get someone to suck on them so they grow bigger!' This was pretty much an everyday thing and went on for a year- this obsession with comparing breasts. Having big breasts was considered a blessing, and small breasts, a bane. When we'd get ready for parties, I'd dread listening to their comments on what I was wearing.







They'd always say, 'Don't wear that low neck top, you don't have a cleavage!' or 'You're flat, that dress doesn't look good on you'. They'd compare me with other thin girls and say, 'She's so thin but at least she has breasts!' I was so disturbed by the comments and started feeling like there was something wrong with me. In an attempt to make my breasts look bigger, I started shopping for bigger padded bras.







I started wearing them around my friends- I wanted to feel like one of them. But when I wore it, they didn't say anything- either they didn't notice or they just didn't want to say anything nice. That's when I realized that it didn't matter and they just needed something to pick on. Every time I hung out with them, I was uncomfortable. So I started distancing myself from them. I spent more time alone, going on walks and just being outside. I started collecting flowers and made a flower journal- it was therapeutic. I began to enjoy my own company.





Eventually, I stopped hanging out with them all together. I didn't want to have that negative presence around me, even if it meant being alone. I'm 19 now, and I'm in my dorm, with no friends. Obviously it's not great all the time, but I'd rather wait to make the right friends. I'm just busy doing me and that's all that matters. Not my bra size, or my non-existent cleavage."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

