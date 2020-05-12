Bangabandhu centenary celebration body to observe 6-point day digitally





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee is going to observe the historic six-point day digitally on June 7, reports BSS.





To take preparations for the observance, a virtual meeting of the committee was held on Saturday afternoon, said a press release.





Chairman of the national implementation committee National Professor Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting while Chief Coordinator of the committee Dr Kamal Abdul NaserChowdhury delivered the welcome speech. Members of the committee took part in the meeting through the online app 'Zoom'.





Information Minister DrHasan Mahmud, Education Minister DrDipuMoni, eminent politician and cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Deputy Minister for Education Barrister MohibulHasanChowdhuryNowfel, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Member secretary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman Memorial Trust Sheikh HafizurRahman, Cabinet Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Md Kamal Hossain, Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky and Awami League office secretary Barrister BiplobBarua, among others, took part at the meeting. In his welcome speech, Kamal Abdul NaserChowdhury proposed to observe the historic six-point day digitally for avoiding public gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.





During the meeting, members of the committee gave their opinions regarding the implementable programs giving the importance to public health in the present situation.





In his speech, Rafiqul Islam said that the program would be finalized through discussions with the members at the next online meeting.





