'Ei Amar Shahar' in a new angle



During the crisis of coronavirus, everyone's favorite 'Aynabaji' has come back in front of the audience with a mysterious awareness story where actors, producers and all the crew have worked sitting at home.





It has come back in a new form as a web series to wake people up and raise awareness about Covid-19. The series, 'GhoreBosheAynabaji', is going to be launched in collaboration with private development agency 'BRAC' and Australian Aid.





Following this, the popular song 'EiShahar Amar' of that movie has been released again. But this time it has a new angle. The song has such a hopeful message that one day everything will be fine again.





The song is written by Amitabh Reza, the director of 'Aynabaji'. Arnab provided the melody and SibatTajwar provided the voice. The song has a message of hope.





After the recent release of the movie 'Extraction' on Netflix, there was a negative reaction among the people of Dhaka. This city is ours despite hundreds of advantages and disadvantages. These people are ours. We are its people.







With all the difficulties, this city is the favorite Dhaka city of the citizens. The people of Dhaka are not accustomed to such an unfamiliar form of the city caused due to the epidemic of Coronavirus.





A large part of the audience could not accept the negative presentation of the city in the movie Extraction. The positivity of Dhaka, which is at the center of civic emotions, came up in the audience-pleasing 'Ayanabaji' movie.







This time the positive aspects of this city have come up in the words of the song 'EiShahar Amar'. And there is hope that the long known Dhaka will return to its former glory at the end of this pandemic.







The song was released on Saturday (May 9) on the popular YouTube channel Rabbithole.

