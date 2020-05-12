Film industry won't recover so easily: Bobita



Legendary actress Bobita is spending time under home quarantine. He is spending a solid time sitting at home. Besides regular fasting, the actress is also praying five times a day. She also that the prayers of Tahajjudare also being offered by her. She takes care of her own garden. She talks with her son and relatives who are staying abroad over skype. Apart from this, she is also watching local and foreign movies in her spare time. And Satyajit Ray's various movies have taken place in her watch list.







In this context, Bobita said, "A few days ago, Satyajit Ray's birthday passed. I got international recognition through Ray's movies. I was hesitant when I was called to be the wife of AshaniSanket. I went to India, they took a screen test. Then Ray took me in the picture. In a word, the experience of working with him is great. And after the release of the movie has been screened in various film festivals around the world.







As a result, everyone in the world started recognizing me. Everybody would introduce me at any film festival in the world, this is Bobita, the heroine of Satyajit Ray. In the then Soviet Union, my movies were dubbed and played. As a result, Russian taxi drivers knew me. When I walked out of a festival building in Russia, the children would stand up and take my autograph. I got all this because of working in Ray's movie."







Due to the coronavirus, like all other sectors, the cinema industry has also come to a standstill. Bobita is worried about the bad condition of the movie. She also gave suggestions about post coronavirus period for the cinema to turn around.







Leave Your Comments