Save Bangladesh music industry, plea to PM



The invisible common enemy Covid-19 is created by the coronavirus, which has turned into a global epidemic. It has also taken a terrible form in Bangladesh.







The government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has announced a nationwide lockdown to save the country from this epidemic. As a result, the wheel of the economy has stopped and the music industry has been severely damaged.





For this reason, instrumentalists, vocalists, lyricists and all concerned are passing their days in great difficulty.





Save the Bangladesh Music Industry (SBMI) recently held a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity to highlight its helplessness in drawing attention to this situation.





Popular vocalist Hasan (Arc), vocalist AlamAraMinu, National Film Award winning music director Farid Ahmed, music director Ripon Khan, vocalist Milon Mahmud, Save the Bangladesh Music Industry convener and music director Selim Khan, member secretary AtikDimal were present. Publicity Editor and Coordinator FarhatulJannat and Composer, Lyricist, Instrumentalist, Sound and Light owners and technicians were present.





SBMI's advisor and popular band star Hasan said, "Artistes are respected so they can't take to the streets to express their helplessness. But in the current situation, they can't stand it.







We urge the Prime Minister to save the music hall today. With a grant for the music arena you can play both the part of a compassionate mother and a state leader."





Farid Ahmed, National Film Award winning music director and advisor to SBMI, said, "If we do not take steps to save the music scene today, the next generation will be afraid to take up music tomorrow."





Vocalist AlamAraMinu said, "Musicians do nothing but music. If Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not give shelter to those helpless artistes of the country, where will the artistes stand?"





Many others from the music hall were also present at the press conference.

Leave Your Comments