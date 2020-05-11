'Gulabo Sitabo' to bloom online?





The Amitabh Bachchan-AyushmannKhurrana starrer 'GulaboSitabo' for director ShoojitSircar is ready at last, and yet it remains stuck in limbo due to the ongoing uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.





"The film was being readied and would have been ready on time but the film is yet to be censored, and the makers will need to apply for a censor certificate if it has to reach the theatres or even television. Shoojit had inadvertently mentioned that he would not mind exploring a digital release for the film and that has set the tongues wagging.







The best part about a digital release, however, is that it will not require a censor certificate and that is one reason why a lot of OTT players are keen on a finished product," says an industry source.Bachchan's other film to go on the digital platform recently was the eponymous Marathi film 'AB Aani CD' in which Amitabh played himself, along with 'Agneepath' actor VikramGokhale. But that film had to be taken off theatres and did not see a digital premiere.





