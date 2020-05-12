Rakul responds to trolls





This week when standalone liquor shops were allowed to operate, huge queues reported from various parts of the country. Amidst this, several fake videos started being circulated on the internet and one of them shows RakulPreet Singh crossing a road holding something in her hands.







The video was shared on Twitter and the caption was enough to instigate trolls against the actress. ''What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alcohol? (sic)." read the tweet. Responding to the trolls, the 'De DePyaar De' actress took to her Twitter and wrote; "Oh wow !







I wasn't aware that medical stores were selling alcohol (sic)." Meanwhile, while the on-going nationwide lockdown has put everything on standstill, Rakul is also urging people to follow the regulations and stay safe. While she is doing her bit in Mumbai, her family in Gurugram is preparing food at home and sending it to the families in need day and night.





