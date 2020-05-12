BFF again calls emergency meeting to decide fate of BPL



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) again call an emergency executive committee's meeting on Sunday (May 17) at 2 pm to take decision regarding the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).







Though the emergency executive committee's meeting was scheduled to hold on Monday, but the country's football governing body suddenly changed their decision by postponing the meeting and decided to hold it convenience time after the ongoing general holiday due to COVID-19 situation.







Following the BFF's decision many raised question by saying BFF is in hesitation to take any decision regarding the league issue that might trigger the fate of the league totally uncertain. After that the BFF boss again called emergency meeting to take decision regarding the league. On April 25 last, the professional Football League Committee (PFLC) in an emergency meeting had reached at a conclusion by bestowing the responsibility on BFF executive committee to decide the fate of the BPL if require.







Earlier, on March 24, the Professional Football League Committee postponed the BPL for an indefinite period due to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country.









Leave Your Comments