Pakistan: Abetting terror





Ignoring the warnings to address the Covid-19 threats looming large all over the world, Pakistan has chosen to intensify its proxy war and cross border terrorism targeting Kashmir through infiltration and abetment of terror. Such activities have always been on top of the Pakistani ISI agenda but since April this year it was seen sprinting in leaps and bounds forcing the Indian security forces to neutralize the terrorists in fierce but decisive encounters.





Till date 30 Pakistan sponsored terrorists have been killed in 16 encounters since April and the noteworthy elimination was Hizb ul Mujaihdeen (HuM) Commander, Riyaz Naikoo who was killed early this month in a deadly encounter by the security forces in Kashmir. Pakistan has stepped up its terror linked activities in parts of Northern Kashmir including in Handwara, Sopore, Baramulla and other adjoining places.







These remain flash points of Pakistan backed terror scenes. HuM head Naikoo's elimination is a major setback to the HuM's terror plans. Its supremo Syed Salahuddin, in a video message, has admitted losing at least 80 HuM cadres in Kashmir following anti terror campaigns by the Indian security forces. It may be recalled that HuM is a known terror entity propped up by the ISI and its lone objective is to unsettle things in Kashmir. It regularly trains, indoctrinates and funds terrorists for infiltration into Kashmir in the name of religious extremism. HuM chief, Salahuddin is also heading the United Jehad Council which is again backed by the ISI.





Unmindful of the prevailing pandemic, ISI supported terrorists continue to pinprick in Kashmir targeting the security personnel as was evident by the loss of lives in the recent past. By an assessment, carried out the security analysts, there are nearly 250 terrorists in Kashmir today out of which 100 are Pakistanis. Indian forces are fully geared to meet this challenge and are seeing killing of many terrorists in the region.





Judging by the spurt of cross border terror activities unleashed by Pakistan, Indian National Security Advisor, AK Doval held a top level meeting of the heads of security and intelligence agencies in capital New Delhi on May 9. At the high profile meet, he primed the concerned including the army and air force to exercise an all time alertness and vigil to neutralize Pakistan's evil designs at any cost. In the meeting, there was a threadbare operational review, particularly in the aftermath of the Naikoo elimination. It would seem that any move of misadventure would be met with an iron hand going to any extent to foil the ISI plans. The Indian Home Minister was also briefed on the developments in the wake of spiraling cases of cross border infiltration.





Meanwhile, credible reports indicate that newly formed The Resistance Front in Kashmir has been receiving handsome funding from the ISI to foment trouble in Kashmir exploiting the local Kashmiris by religious indoctrination and instigation. This front also functions in another name of Jammu & Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Forum. Their agenda remains the same but to meet the renewed threats from the Pakistan planned terror blueprints, Indian forces appear charged with a clear road map to go full hog to meet the fresh challenges. Coming weeks could see more activities in the region.





In the meantime, back home in Pakistan things look very fragile and fluid. On May 1, popular Pashtun leader, Sardar Mohd Arif Wazir was killed by unknown assailants when he was standing in his South Waziristan house. This has angered the Pashtun community who are openly blaming the army and the ISI for this dastardly murder. Wazir was part of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and remained extremely popular with a large support base in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).







Deeply anguished by the killing of their charismatic leader, Pashtuns are unlikely to sit idle and Pashtun watchers do not rule out a violent retaliation targeting the ISI interests. It is also on the horizon that the Afghan intelligence setup the NDS, upset by Pakistan's indifference to Afghan Taliban's designs, may like to exploit the bruised sentiments of the Pashtuns in Pakistan after Wazir's murder, which might see a spurt in Pakistan specific terror activities.





Again, within Pakistan, the prominent daily the 'Dawn' in its editorial dated May 9, has categorically stated that minorities in Pakistan often live under a cloud of fear and insecurity particularly if they belonged to the disadvantaged classes or castes and are continuously scapegoated and demonized by the powerful. Such remarks came in the light of recently constituted National Commission for Minorities (NCM) which was recently approved by the cabinet. However, this move has already suffered by a few setbacks.







The Ahmadis have not been included by the Federal government in the list of religious minorities. In a related development, Dr Shoaib Suddle who is heading a one man commission on minorities at the behest of the Supreme Court was very candid in saying that Pakistan is still very far from becoming a truly equitable society.





Judging purely by the unsavory happenings within Pakistan whether on the killing of the PTM leader, Wazir or state sponsored discriminatory attitude against the minorities, things look dim in the holy month of Ramadan and the pandemic threat. Under these circumstances, abetting terror in Kashmir to vent its frustration for its own inner ills, it's suicidal to play with fire acting against Indian security interests. Any ambitious move towards this direction may be really fatal as warnings are clearly written on the wall especially when the Indian meteorological department has now started forecasting weather conditions even for Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Need more to be told?





The writer is a freelance security analyst and columnist. The views expressed are personal



