Bangladesh to brace for recession, time to activate crisis protocol





Bangladesh is bracing for the spillover effect of a global recession as policymakers roll out crisis protocols for the worst-case scenarios concerning GDP and as the COVID-19 is hitting businesses and households hard. The government announcement covers a range of crisis protocols that include allowing Bangladesh Bank to throw a lifeline to the state budget through direct government bond purchases and to banks via liquidity support.





Bangladesh's economy is expected to grow less percent this year under the baseline scenario, or contract in the worst-case scenario, in the face of higher global recession risks. The government has announced plans to spend Taka 95 trillion on health care, social safety nets and business recovery programs. The budget deficit may be widen beyond the previous legal limit of 5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).





Government stipulation was necessary so that authorities were legally protected to take "extraordinary measures in protecting the economy". The Government has had to declare a public health emergency that involves imposing large-scale social restrictions. Careful to avoid moral hazard, the government is contemplating to formulate a safeguard, so that policymakers that are taking measures to improve public health and the economy cannot be criminalized because of the acts or dysfunctional of others.





The government's decision to avoid imposing nationwide lockdown or quarantine measures to contain the COVID 19 pandemic might inflict greater economic harm than if any such policy was imposed to slow down infection. The government's public health policy has yet to be as thorough as what public health experts have suggested. Therefore, it is apprehended that economic policy as maybe being flat if the spread of the virus continues.







The delaying a nationwide lockdown option, as the neighboring India did, despite calls from health experts and regional leaders to implement local quarantine measures to slow down the infection and fatality rates, as 1,572 cases were confirmed as of April 16, 2020 reported with 60 dead, among the highest death rates in the world.





It seems that the government wants economic activities to carry on, but the people should keep their distance from each other. Government is heading to request or impose Dhaka to implement regional quarantine measures to no avail, as Dhaka and Narayanganj and Gazipur , the nation's epicenter of the virus, accounts for more than 80 percent COVID-19 cases and deaths in Bangladesh .





Economists, health experts and social scientists suggested that the government should take more comprehensive measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and invest more in the healthcare system, recognizing that the economy might take a significant hit in the short-term.Public health intervention such as large-scale social distancing, health quarantine and regional quarantine need to be a policy priority for the government to consider," the scholars urged government weeks ago .They observed a social safety net as the most-needed policy if the government implements large-scale social restrictions or regional quarantine.





Experiences in China, Italy, France and the USA reflects that the pandemic required drastic action such as strong social distancing and travel restrictions. It is true lockdown inflicts significant economic pain on those least stable to take care of themselves. The [government's] priority has to be to find a way to soften the pain both for households and informal workers. The government could devise a new paid leave arrangement: It serves a double benefit: They soften the pain while also encouraging both formal and informal workers to stay at home.These complementary economic measures that, in the short run, when people can neither work nor consume as freely as they would have, are absolutely essential to minimize the economic pain, prevent and sustain short-term economic shocks.







As 65-70 percent of Bangladesh's workforceis in the informal sector, they should not be disproportionately hurt small and medium income group due to loss of livelihood and lack of food, shelter, health, and other basic needs. It has already been a concerned that distributing relief through the local power monger and bureaucratic process. The partisan local bureaucratic process to disburse relief is very long and it doesn't always reach all those in need.







The government agencies are yet to estimate the quantum of Bangladeshis will fall into poverty and lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the worst global recession since the Great Depression.





COVID-19 has resulted in the global economy entering a recession, head of the government said in a teleconferenced briefing, reiterating the government's use of state funds and resources to increase spending on health, social safety and support for businesses.Government explained there would be "support for business activity from the informal sector to micro, small and medium enterprises and the business world. Because this is related to layoffs and social repercussions.







The IMF on April 14, 2020 released its new World Economic Outlook titled "The Great Lockdown", estimating Bangladesh's lower economic growth comparing to recent steady growth percentages. The IMF also projects that the country's unemployment rate might rise as the pandemic has upended supply chains, forcing companies to lay off employees, and crushed demand for goods as consumers stay at home.





The significant downward revision to the 2020 growth projection reflects large anticipated domestic disruptions to economic activity from COVID-19," the report says. The IMF predicts the virus to hit economies like Bangladesh as the country relies heavily on the export of only finished goods that have limited value addition and service of manpower whose host economies are also hit by virus.





"Among developing economies, all countries face a health crisis, severe external demand shock, dramatic tightening in global financial conditions, and a plunge in commodity prices," the report says. "They will have a severe impact on economic activity in commodity and service exporters."However, the IMF expects that recovery could take place in 2021 if the economies expand. The global economy is projected to contract by 3 percent this year, but growth is expected to recover in 2021 with a projected rate of 5.8 percent.











The writer is a former Secretary to the Government and former Chairman of NBR.

"It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said. "Worse growth outcomes are possible and even likely.""This would follow if the pandemic and containment measures last longer, emerging and developing economies are even more severely hit…or if widespread scarring effects emerge due to firm closures and extended unemployment," she added.

