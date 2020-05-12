Bashundhara Group provides 25,000 masks, 1,000 PPE for Border Guard Bangladesh

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir handing over the safety kits to BGB Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam at BGB Headquarters in the capital on Sunday. -AA



Bashundhara Group has continued support for the government agencies as the country's leading business conglomerate has provided 25,000 masks and 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to tackle the coronavirus situation.





Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir handed over the safety kits to BGB Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam at BGB Headquarters in the capital's Pilkhana on Sunday.





The Group has stood by the people and the government agencies which are playing a frontline role in combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country.





As part of the corporate social responsibility, Bashundhara Group set up the country's largest 2,013-bed hospital for corona patients.





Bashundhara Group has also donated Tk 100 million to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.





Earlier, the Group provided 50,000 face masks for Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 50,000 masks, 1,400 packets of food items for Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 50,000 masks, 500 PPE and 700 packets of food items to Navy, 25,000 masks for DMP Traffic Division (North), 1,000 PPE and 50,000 masks to the Directorate General of Medical Service (DGMS) to tackle the coronavirus situation.





