Islami Oikya Jote leader Nezami dies



The president of a faction of Islami Oikya Jote (IOJ) Maulana Abdul Latif Nezami has died in Dhaka. Moulana Nezami breathed his last in the evening at his residence in Dhaka, his son Rashedul Haque said. He said, "My father suffered a stroke after he entered into bathroom to perform ablution before iftar."





Latif Nezami was 84 years old. He left behind his wife, two son, two daughters and a host of admirers. The body of Moulana Nezami, also the president of Nezam-e-Islam, will be taken to his ancestral home in Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi. He will be buried at his village Itakhola after janaza.





Nezami was also the editor of a daily newspaper 'Doinik Sarkar'.







