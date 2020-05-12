Jashore lawyers not to take part in virtual court proceedings



Lawyers in Jashore have taken a decision not to take part in the virtual court proceedings which started across the country on Monday.





Showing the cause of not ready about 'virtual court system', lawyers of Jashore Bar Council unanimously took the decision on Monday not to take part in the proceedings. M A Gafur, general secretary of Bar Council, said, "We welcome the initiative of the government. But we are not taking part in the proceedings as our members are not experienced in it."





I informed the law minister, registrar general of the High Court and District Judge of Jashore about the decision over phone, he added. Chaired by District Lawyers' Association President Idris Ali, the speakers said that 99 percent lawyers in Jashore are not aware about the virtual court. Even, some of them cannot operate mobile phones in a proper way. Welcoming the decision of the government, they opined to provide the lawyers with training in this regard.





