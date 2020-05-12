France eases lockdown after eight weeks



France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown, with millions back in work after eight weeks of restrictions.





Shops are reopening, many pupils are returning to primary schools, and people will not need travel certificates when they leave home. But some parts of the country - including the capital Paris - remain under tighter controls, with the country split into green and red zones.





The government has faced criticism for howit has handled the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron won broad support for imposing restrictions on 17 March. But many have attacked the response since then. More than 26,000 people have died from Covid-19 in France since 1 March - one of the highest tolls in Europe. The government has released a detailed plan of how France will slowly come out of lockdown, first brought in on 17 March. Masks are mandatory on public transport and in secondary schools as they reopen in the coming weeks.







Shops also have the right to ask customers to wear one. Gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, and the elderly and vulnerable will be allowed outside. People will no longer need travel permits to explain why they have left home. Car journeys of up to 100km (60 miles) from home are allowed, but drivers need permission for distances further than that. And anyone wanting to travel in Paris during rush hour will need authorization from their employer.





On the first day out of lockdown in France there was no mass rush back on to the street.



Despite a few hiccups, the Paris commuter system was not put under strain. Metro trains were half-occupied, and there was in the main little difficulty in social distancing.





Shops opened, but shoppers were few. Schools only start reopening on Tuesday. In the BBC's six-storey office building, we are the only company to have reoccupied our premises. Home-working remains the norm.





What it suggests are two things: first that the real test has not yet come. People are obviously hesitant about resuming their old lives. The risk of a second wave will be when - and if - they actually get back to normal.





And second: governments need not be too cautious about setting fixed dates for lockdown easing.





Given sufficient warning and guidance, people react with good sense. There is no post-lockdown big bang.





All shops, leisure centers and cemeteries reopen - bar shopping centres in Paris - but cafes, restaurants and beaches remain shut.





France has been divided into green zones, where the outbreak is not as bad, and red zones, which are still struggling with high numbers of infections.





---BBC

