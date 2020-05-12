

The holy month Ramadan is called a month of sympathy. It is the month of showing sympathy through donation of money to poor and helpless people of the society. Every fasting person can realize the sufferings of the poor and helpless people because of not taking food and water for fasting.





For this, the aptitude of charity has been created among the fasting people. Therefore, the wealthy person, along with fasting, of the society has distributed money to the poor, helpless, hungry, and orphans, extremely poor to share the wealth among the people. When they become hungry, they will arrange suhur-iftar, it is the best opportunity to show charity and generosity.





He who has a generous mind and a pure soul, is the real rich even he is poor. Almighty Allah has received charity from him on the ratio that he has. A rich and wealthy fasting person earns blessings by donating much money, but on the contrary, who donates less money than a rich person, earns same blessings of the rich man by donating in pure soul and happily.





Donation never depends on quantity; it depends on the mind of the person. The Messenger of Allah (S) delivers, 'Contentment of soul is the real contentment'. (Bukhari)





He who fasts as usual, but never performs charity and generosity, his fast cannot make him dear to Allah and His Prophet (S). Hazrat Umar Ibn Abdul Aziz (R) addresses, Prayer brings people to the halfway. Fasting brings to him to the door of the court of Allah. And charity brings him to the house of Allah.' Charity is one of the most important virtues to enter paradise. So every Muslim should spend own wealth and money as per his ability to help the poor and one should have good attitude to donate to others along who are fasting.





If we think thoroughly, donating to others is beneficial to us. By this, the clouds of sins have gone from us and have brought unlimited blessings for us. Almighty Allah realizes us by several examples. For example, in Sura Baqarah line 261, Almighty Allah compares the donations of believers as a grain. From this, one hundred to seven hundred grains can be found later.





Again in Sura Baqarah line 265, Allah compares this with the garden located at a high elevation. Where two times returns have been found because of rainfall. Like this, because of the slaves donation and charity, the blessings have been increased several times. Prophet (S) delivers, 'The charity of Ramadan in Ramadan is more beneficial compared to other months. (Sunane Al-Tirmidhi)





It can be said that charity plays the highest role to enter heaven. Receiving the greatest opportunity with pleasure by climbing the stairs of charity to go to the believer's level will be the best. Because if fear of Allah is not created in the heart by fasting, if the charity and generosity are not created in the heart, by the order of the Hadit, this fast will be just starvation. It can be said, he has failed to full fill the demand of fasting. Final prayer to Allah, may Allah help us to give charity more and more to help the poor and helpless people and in human service with pleasure as per our ability.





