'Firm to ensure transparency in relief distribution'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is committed to ensure transparency in the ongoing relief distribution programs amid the coronavirus crisis. He said this while speaking at a virtual press conference on the contemporary affairs from his official residence in the city on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is in a firm stance to ensure transparency in its relief distribution programs during the ongoing coronavirus crisis." He warned all concerned, including the AL men, against irregularities, saying that the government's anti-corruption drive continues.





The AL general secretary said the government eased the general holidays in limited scale considering the live and livelihood of the jobless and hapless people but unfortunately they ignored health guidelines in Dhaka city and in different districts even on the first day of relaxation.





Health guidelines are not being followed in shopping malls and markets, he added.





Leave Your Comments