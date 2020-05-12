Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 287,293, cases over 4 m









The global death tally from coronavirus pandemic reached 287,293 as of Tuesday morning.

Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,254,800 people globally, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, among the currently 2,440,363 infected patients, 2,393,4279 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent.

On the other hand, 46,936 infected of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two, the Worldometer shows.





So far, 1,527,144 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

The US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 1,385,834 and 81,7957 respectively.

While UK has the second-highest death toll with 32,065, Spain has the second-highest cases -- 268,143.

Besides, the death toll in Italy hits 30,739.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has so fir reported 239 deaths and 15,691 coronavirus cases till Monday.





The country on Monday reported the highest number — 1,034 -- of confirmed new coronavirus cases.

Leave Your Comments