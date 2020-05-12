French shops reopen but masks widely required





France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown, with millions back in work after eight weeks of restrictions.





Shops are reopening, many pupils are returning to primary schools, and people will not need travel certificates when they leave home.





But some parts of the country - including the capital Paris - remain under tighter controls, with the country split into green and red zones.





The government has faced criticism over its handling of the crisis.





French President Emmanuel Macron won broad support for imposing restrictions on 17 March. But many have attacked the response since then.





More than 26,000 people have died from Covid-19 in France since 1 March - one of the highest tolls in Europe.





