Fight Against Corona-Online Cartoon Exhibition





Cartoon People with the support from a2i - Access to Information Program recently launched a cartoon contest called “Fight against corona” to raise awareness about the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Intotal of 787 awareness cartoons were submitted by more than 300 local and international participants since the competition was announced.





A prize money of a total 100,000 BDT was announced by A2i.





The Top 3 winners are: 1st Place: Mahatab Rashid, 2nd Place: Rakeeb Razzak 3rd Place: Sayed Fida Hossain.

The top 3 winners will receive 50,000 bdt for 1st place, 30,000 bdt for second place and lastly 20,000 bdt for 3rd place.





Ahsan Habib, cartoonist and editor of Unmad magazine along with poet & journalist Anik Khan and writer and animated film production manager Wahid Ibn Reza were the juries for this cartoon competition.





Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy, founder of cartoon people added, Cartoon People is a big community of cartoonists. From the very beginning of this Corona crisis we have been thinking about how we, the cartoonists can be useful and work as a support. Thus the arrangement of this competition and online exhibition. Cartooning is a great medium to grab attention of the mass people. The aim was to present the awareness messages through simple visuals for fellow citizens. All the cartoonists were very excited to contribute from the very beginning. We have focused on topics like Personal Hygiene, Social distancing and Myth busting. Once A2i came on board and announced the prize money the number of participation skyrocketed.





154 final cartoons have been selected out of the 787 submissions to distribute for free. Anyone can use these cartoons to raise awareness.

