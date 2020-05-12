Argentina debt talks deadlocked as deadline looms





The Argentine government has extended a deadline to restructure $65bn (£53bn) of debt to 22 May in an effort to avert further financial turmoil.





Argentina had asked private bondholders to accept significantly lower interest payments and to defer those payments until 2023.





Most bondholders rejected the offer.





The government says it cannot afford to make the payments amid the coronavirus pandemic but non-payment could make it almost impossible to get future loans.





Governments often choose to finance spending by issuing bonds - this means they are loaned money by investors who expect to be paid a certain amount of interest for a number of years before they are repaid the amount that was borrowed.





The interest rate governments pay depends on how high investors think the risk is that they might fail to make a payment (known as a default).





What's the context in Argentina?

At the end of 2019, Argentina had racked up $323bn of debt, the equivalent of 88% of its gross domestic product, according to International Monetary Fund figures.





On 10 December, the centre-left politician Alberto Fernández was sworn in as Argentina's new president.





In his inaugural speech, Mr Fernández warned that while Argentina was willing to repay its debt, it needed the economy to grow before it could make the payments.





Much of Argentina's debt is priced in US dollars and the recent slide of the value of the local currency, the peso, against the dollar has made interest payments dearer.





Argentine exports currently do not generate enough foreign currency to repay the massive debt.





That is why the president has tried to restructure some of the debt in order to delay payments and buy his government time.





His government approached international creditors holding $65bn worth of bonds with an offer which included a three-year grace period in which Argentina would not have to pay interest, as well as a chunky cut to Argentina's interest payments.





While some creditors agreed that Argentina should be given more time to repay, many balked at the interest rate cut and no deal was reached by Friday, the deadline Argentina had set.





Some creditors also reportedly did not like the take-it-or-leave-it approach of the Argentine government.





Now Argentina has extended that deadline to 22 May, the day on which it is due to repay $500m in interest.





President Fernández said he hoped the creditors would now come up with a counterproposal and that the two sides could still reach an agreement by that date.









Leave Your Comments